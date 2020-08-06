Chávez Junior announced the date of his return to the ring in an unpublished scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez and his son, Chávez Jr

Julio César Chávez Junior has a return date. Through his social networks, he confirmed that will be back in the ring on October 17 at the Pegasus Dynamic Center, also known as Pegasus Forum of Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will an unprecedented setting in boxing history.

“It will be a 10-round fight for a title. I have an entire function, which is going to be broadcast worldwide by Cinépolis, that is to say that my combat they will pass it through a digital platform. It will be the first boxing event in history that can be seen by cars (vehicles). Cars are going to enter the Pegaso Forum of Mexico ", Chávez Jr. announced in dialogue with Nicolás Jaime de World Boxing. Likewise, it stated that it is not concerned that it is an event without an audience due to security measures by the Covid-19.

His rivals are not yet confirmed, but the son of the boxing legend assured that he will be a Mexican and who has more possibilities to get into the ring against Junior is Mario Abel Cazares.

Cazares has a milestone in his career and that is that he defeated Saúl Canelo Álvarez a few years ago. at the end of a National Olympiad made in Culiacan, Sinaloa, for the gold medal. From that day on, he aroused great interest among fans. A while ago, he told a great anecdote to Notifight on the day that Floyd Mayweather, one of the best boxers in history, saw him box in a training session and he knew that it was he who had beaten Canelo in the amateur arena.

"I get out of the ring, (Floyd) greets me and so, laughing, he says 'we have won two, you me' (…) In that fight of the Olympiad, Canelo cried at the end, cried a lot, and I think that if we fight again, we're going to leave him crying again ", said the tall fighter.

Cazares as a professional has 11 professional fights. What is striking is that he began his career professionally in 2015, for this reason that he has so few bouts in the rented field. Within the super middleweight category he had 11 victories, with 0 losses or draws and only 5 knockouts.

Julio César Chávez Jr. needs to lift his head after a painful defeat at the hands of Daniel Jacobs in December last year where he was injured and could not continue. Inactivity he had between fights in recent years affected him greatly and it was reflected in his recent defeat against the American and his compatriot, Canelo Álvarez.

With Canelo without a confirmed date, this is the perfect opportunity for you to come back through the front door and steal all the flashes. He has been seen training and eager. In the middle of next month he would be doing an exhibition with his father and brother Omar Chávez (next September 25 at the Las Torres hotel in Tijuana) to dust off a bit, although he recently confessed that he has been working a lot in sparring and that he feels better than ever. "Possibly I will make an exhibition, my dad wants me to box where he will box with El Travieso, but I will be trained for my fight", he warned.

Despite the pandemic involved, he has been seen very well physically and emotionally. That made a good impression among the fans, who are waiting for a new version of the "Jr" here until his professional career ends. It is worth remembering that Chávez Junior is indefinitely suspended by the Nevada and Arizona commissions of the United States for having refused to carry out an anti-doping test. However, this resolution does not prevent the son of the legendary Mexican boxer from conducting his fights on Mexican soil.

