Charlyn Corral tested positive for COVID-19: he will miss the Champions League with Atlético de Madrid

The Mexican player scored 88 goals with the Levante shirt, which earned her the interest of Atlético Madrid – Women (Photo: @CharlynCorral)

The world of football has not been exempt from the health emergency, so in recent months various players around the world have been infected with COVID-19. It should be noted that during the start of this pandemic, most sports competitions were canceled to avoid crowds and not to put people's integrity at risk.

And this Wednesday Charlyn Corral, Atlético de Madrid Femenil player, reported that she tested positive for COVID-19. Through social networks, he shared the information with his followers.

“I would like to share with you that a few days ago, I had a PCR test where the result was positive. Due to this situation, I was kept in isolation and total rest. As the days passed I began to feel better and stronger, which allowed me to resume the activity from home. However, in subsequent PCR tests the result was the same, ”Corral said in an official statement.

Similarly, the front of the mattress set She regretted that this situation has left her unable to join her teammates heading to the Champions League, "something that definitely hurts me."

The Mexican could not hide her frustration and stressed that "like the whole team, she was working a long time" for the European competition, however, circumstances force her to take the necessary measures.

Mexican player Charlyn Corral received the award for the best goal scored during the 2018-2019 season in the Spanish league (Photo: Archive)

Charlyn Corral sent a message of support to all her teammates and assured that they will achieve a good result in the tournament. “I want to send a lot of strength and the best vibes to the team, I'm sure they will give everything in search of continuing to make history. ¡Aúpa Atleti! ”, Reads the statement published on his Twitter account.

The Mexican player pointed out that, putting everything in perspective, "the important thing for now is my health and to recover one hundred percent, like other teammates." Likewise, Corral asked his followers to "raise awareness", since "this disease can affect us all, so we should not lower our arms, because health is not something we have guaranteed."

In the end, the national artillery took advantage of the space to "send a lot of force to all the people who continue to fight against the virus, wishing a speedy recovery." In accordance with information from John Hopkins University, with a cut-off date of August 19, the world accumulates 22 million 186 thousand 759 confirmed cases of coronavirus and around 782 thousand deaths.

PLAYER PROFILE

She has been the youngest player to score in a World Cup (Photo: @CharlynCorral)

Following his arrival at Atlético de Madrid in July 2019, Charlyn Corral has been classified as one of the best Mexican players today. There are even those who dare to name her as one of the best in the history of Mexican women's soccer.

From an early age, she participated in different national Olympics and became a champion. She studied in the United States and belonged to the Louisville Cardinals team, where she was selected as the 2012 midfielder.

As a professional player she managed to enter the European continent for Merilappi United, team from Finland, but where he managed to consolidate was in the Levante of Spain, there he won the scoring title with 24 annotations.

In the National Team he has participated in lower competitions, he went to the U-20 World Cup in 2006, 2008 and 2010, he got a total of 4 goals in 10 games. Although he only played one game, Charlyn was part of the tricolor team that played the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

