Charlize Theron on early career bias: "They didn't see me in action movies"

During the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to his career in action cinema, the star of The Old Guard Charlize Theron spoke about the unequal treatment that he received on the set of The Italian Job, the film by F. Gary Gary in which she appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton and Jason Statham.

"I understood that there was still one misconception about women and the film genre. Even if in that film the action is based on machines, we had to do many things physically " explained the actress. "There was real pressure on the success of the stunts with the actors … and the process was very unfair. I was the only woman among a bunch of guys and I vividly remember that in the pre-production program I had 6 weeks of training more than the others. It was really offensive. "

The difference in treatment apparently made the actress even more determined: "I thought 'Okay, you want to play this game, let's do it.' I decided to get the idea by beating all those guys. I vividly remember that Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, vomited from too much nausea . "

"When I started my career in action cinema, it was very important to make it clear that I could fight, beat a man and survive the clash" finally added Theron. "There was a willingness to prove it to the public who for years said that a woman cannot face a man of that size."

