Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie shine in a film that does not thoroughly squeeze the powerful true story

The movement #MeToo It has served, among many other things, to clean Hollywood of those who had sexually abused others and the film industry will surely end up taking one of the many known cases to the big screen sooner rather than later. However, there were many sexual scandals before, highlighting that of Roger Aisles by proximity in time.

Aisles was the main driver of Fox News, a titan among the American media, and was also behind the campaigns of important political figures such as Richard Nixon or Ronald Reagan, but all that remained in the background when he was accused of sexual abuse of several of his workers. ‘The scandal’ addresses that story, paying special attention to the three characters played by some great Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Strengthening the figure of the victim

‘The scandal’ is raised in a way that allows illustrate different stages in how to address abuse of Aisles by the characters: Kidman is the veteran who is not willing to tolerate more, Theron is at the top of his career and has long since seemed to have left behind what happened as he began as a journalist and Robbie is the newcomer He still doesn't know how to react to what just happened to him.

Thus, the film affects the victim's role above anything else, allowing to see three characters as a kind of evolution, an interesting detail in the dramatic that also has its negative consequences. The first is that this gives rise to some dispersion, preventing any of the three from achieving the level of depth necessary for the powerful real story to shine in all its splendor.

There it would be necessary to assess to what extent the inclusion of the character of Robbie is right, since it is an invention of the scriptwriter from the case of many other women who suffered abuse by Aisles. At times it seems that his presence is more contingent on being able to have a real-time "reproduction" of Aisles' methods in a very well executed scene and with exceptional interpretations both on his part and on the hand of John lithgow, who knows how to connect with the traits of his character beyond the incredible work of makeup to enhance his physical resemblance to Aisles.

I understand that being able to include something like this is more juicy instead of using small flashbacks that illustrate the character's experiences with the faces of Kidman and Theron, and also that being able to count on Robbie, who also opens this week in Spain 'Birds of prey ', was too tempting, but Sometimes you have to do without things that work individually so that the collective is benefited.

Lights and shadows of ‘The scandal’

A good example of this is in the case of Theron, who for much of the film is more focused on his rivalry with Donald Trump that in anything, something that serves to connect the film more clearly with the current political climate and to influence other features of his character, but in return everything concerning the sexual abuse suffered are relegated to the final stretch without ever entering satisfactorily on them. He suffered them, it is clear that it continues to happen – which he probably did not even doubt – and "palante".

It is no longer just that having to focus on two characters would have given more time to that point, because it would also have allowed more impact on the swings of Kidman to carry out what it seemed like an almost impossible mission. In his case at least there is no sense of superficiality, but the film leaves you thinking that I wish they had entered more into that instead of becoming a narrative engine for Theron.

For its part, Jay Roach He knows how to make the story flow and gives the actors the necessary weapons to show off their roles without giving the feeling that the film is at their service, but it seems as if he is more interested in giving us a film with a good rhythm than a vision more profound about what happened, as if the importance of what counts is enough to really understand its repercussions.

It is true that it seems that this is also his way of enhancing the intensity of the story, but there ‘The scandal’ seems more like a great movie than it really is. In return it is more accessible and entertaining, but I am not sure that that was the intention or, above all, that it should be.

In short

‘The scandal’ could have been perfectly one of the candidates for Oscar this year and has “settled” to be in the interpretive categories. In that facet we are facing a very enjoyable film that also has other virtues, but unfortunately does not finish squeezing the powerful real story that adapts.