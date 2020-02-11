Charlize Theron looks a millionaire jewel in the Oscar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Charlize Theron was one of the most elegant women of the Oscar night, but she also wore the most expensive jewel on her skin at the Dolby Theater.

Rabat, Chopard, Harry Winston, Swarovski or Bulgari were the jewelers chosen by many of the actresses and actors to complement their costumes, but, it is possible that the most expensive jewel was worn by the South African actress, who -as an accessory to the design of Dior- He wore a necklace valued at 5 million dollars (about 4.6 euros).

The actress, nominated for her performance in "Scandal" ("Bombshell") was wearing a necklace from the AI ​​2020 high jewelry collection of Tiffany & Co. on her neck. The necklace has a marquise-cut central diamond of more than 21 carats and of the highest color graduation (D), which indicates that the gem has no imperfection, as explained by the jewelry firm in a statement.

An "exceptional" gem, mounted on platinum such as the other 165 diamonds that total a total of 26 carats that complete the jewel.

Charlize Theron opted for several diamond rings and earrings to complete the "look".