Charlize Theron in the new Netflix

Let's be honest, although in Fotogramas we have defended the remake live action of 'Aladdin', one of the things we liked least in the movie was the new Jafar. Interpreted by Marwan Kenzari, this failed to surpass his version of drawings of 1992, having a great lack of charisma and evil. Even so, considering the success of the movie at the box office, it seems that Kenzari already has a new and interesting project at hand, a project that will make you jump into the realm of comics.

According Netflix reports, the actor has joined the cast of 'The Old Guard', the next platform adaptation streaming of the series Image Comics, whose cast complete Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, Y which will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood ('The Secret Life of Bees'). Although at the moment the details about his character are scarce, all we know is that he will play "a man who was once a Moorish warrior". Next to them will be the actors Matthias Schoenaerts ('Red Sparrow', 'The Mustang') and Luca Marinelli ('Don’t be Bad', 'They called him Jeeg Robot').

Based on the graphic novel created by the author Greg Rucka and the illustrator Leandro Fernández, 'The Old Guard' tells the story of a small group of undercover immortal mercenaries, who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new type of immortal being and their extraordinary abilities come to light.

There are currently only five issues of 'The Old Guard' and we are already looking forward to watching the movie on Netflix.