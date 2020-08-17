Charlize Theron, George Miller unveils the future of Furiosa after Mad Max: Fury Road

Josh Horowitz's guest for the last episode of the Happy Sad Confued podcast, George Miller revealed some ideas on what could happen to Furiosa after the credits of Mad Max: Fury Road.
"There are two ways to go. One is utopian. First I figured it would release the water." explained the director.
Starting from an idea by author Joseph Campbell, Miller then spoke of one possible negative turn for the character: "Campbell said that in today's stories, the heroes become the tyrants of tomorrow. The hero is the agent of change. Basically they give up self-interest for the common good. According to him, they love too much what they have built or saved. . They become more orthodox. Develop a dogma and then they have to protect it. Things usually go like this. "
However, Miller believes that Furiosa would not repeat Immortan Joe's mistake: "I think he's too smart to fall into that trap. He's been through it with Immortan Joe before. I think he's been through the same process. He was probably a heroic character in his time."
The character played Charlize Theron, we remember, will be explored in a prequel to Mad: Max Fury Road which Miller has been working on for some time now. As reported by Variety, the director has already met several young actresses including Anya Taylor-Joy for the role of Furiosa.
Add Comment