General News

 Charlie Heaton reminds us that the new mutants will be released in 2020

December 19, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the first trailer of The New Mutant / The New Mutants (2018)

Due to initial problems with the tone of the project and the purchase of Fox by Disney later, "The new mutants" It has been delayed with respect to its initial release date scheduled for April 13, 2018. However, Disney has put an end date for the film and will arrive, if all goes well, on April 3, 2020.

To ensure that the plans continue as before, the actor Charlie Heaton He has commented in a recent event that the intention is to release it this imminent 2020.

It will come out next year, but we shot it two years ago. It is the premiere date that has been moving. In case you don't know, “The New Mutants” It is a kind of spin-off of the X-Men. It was an X-Men comic made by Bill Sienkiewicz. It is basically a handful of mutants. We shot it a long time ago and it has been delayed because Fox has joined Disney.

Heaton will play Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball, a mutant "That can be propelled into the air but becomes vulnerable when it does". The film has been directed by Josh Boone and will be a horror story of which until now we have had a single trailer that is no longer particularly representative due to the return to the shooting that took place later.

READ:  'American Crime Story 3' Focuses on Bill Clinton Scandal



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.