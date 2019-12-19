 Charlie Heaton reminds us that the new mutants will be released in 2020

Share it:

Due to initial problems with the tone of the project and the purchase of Fox by Disney later, "The new mutants" It has been delayed with respect to its initial release date scheduled for April 13, 2018. However, Disney has put an end date for the film and will arrive, if all goes well, on April 3, 2020.

To ensure that the plans continue as before, the actor Charlie Heaton He has commented in a recent event that the intention is to release it this imminent 2020.

It will come out next year, but we shot it two years ago. It is the premiere date that has been moving. In case you don't know, “The New Mutants” It is a kind of spin-off of the X-Men. It was an X-Men comic made by Bill Sienkiewicz. It is basically a handful of mutants. We shot it a long time ago and it has been delayed because Fox has joined Disney.

Heaton will play Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball, a mutant "That can be propelled into the air but becomes vulnerable when it does". The film has been directed by Josh Boone and will be a horror story of which until now we have had a single trailer that is no longer particularly representative due to the return to the shooting that took place later.