 Charlie Cox does not think there will be a season 4 of Marvel’s Daredevil

These days we are echoing the words that the actor Charlie Cox with Comic Book in which he talked about his desire to appear in the Marvel cinematic universe but also an acknowledgment of reality by saying that there are no plans for it. In his new words he does not aspire so high, but rather refers to a potential return of "Marvel’s Daredevil", the first of the series of the collaboration between the house of ideas and Netflix.

The series of the man without fear was one of the last to be canceled and his farewell took place against all odds because, although the audience was not completely accompanying and was declining season by season, he did have critics on his side. Now that the two contractual years in which the rights still belonged to Netflix, Cox are ending acknowledges that he does not feel a fourth season of "Daredevil" in the current situation:

I do not feel like it. And I don't know why I don't feel different but I have no reason to believe [in renewal]. From a more cynical point of view, perhaps I am only protecting myself because I would like nothing more than to return to it.

In his third season, Matt's story was closed in a way when he faced Wilson Fisk again, a villain he already faced in the first season back in the far 2015. It seems that everything is quite closed and we will have to settle for what we have got.

Via information | Comic book