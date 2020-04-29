 Charlie Cox denies his return as Daredevil in Spider-Man 3

Share it:

Every now and then the rumor that Charlie Cox He will return as Daredevil after playing the hero in the Netflix universe series. The rumors even said that although until November I do not know that Marvel Studios cannot make use of the character because of the contract signed by the streaming service, for some reason not yet revealed, it was said that it was already in the hands of Marvel again.

Be it for one reason or another, for a long time many fans have been dreaming of the possibility of seeing Daredevil at the UCM, and even speculating on the possibility that Matt Murdock will use his lawyer knowledge to help young Peter Parker after the turnaround. closing that had "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not my Daredevil. I am not involved in that. If that's true, it's not with me. It is with another actor.

However, if it were up to him, he would be more than happy to return, and if he is offered the opportunity to participate in that third solo movie of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, he would be delighted.

Look, I had a great time. I am as grateful that I was able to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I would love to move on. I would love to participate in it.

Along these lines, he ensures that the idea that Matt Murdock is Peter's advisor enchants him.

As a fan of Marvel movies, I have loved the little things that appear here and there, but since we were on Netflix, we couldn't do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why. But I love the idea that Jessica and Matt appear in the background or that Matt is a Peter Parker consulting attorney. That would be very, very cool.

