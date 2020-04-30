General News

 Charlie Cox admits he wanted a cameo in Avengers: Endgame

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Daredevil 2x10: The Man in the Box

Yesterday the actor's statements came Charlie Cox in which he completely denied the rumors that indicated his possible return as Daredevil for the third Spider-Man movie. Now it's time to talk about the absence that the character has had beyond the Marvel-Netflix universe itself, just as it happened to all the heroes and villains we saw in that universe.

Many fans missed the appearance of these characters in that great moment of the portals in Avengers: Endgame. Cox has been asked for his opinion on the fact that Matt Murdock did not appear in ‘Endgame’, to which he has limited himself to expressing his gratitude for all the time he was able to play Daredevil:

No, I'm happy with what I got. Obviously all of that would be great, but look, i'm just an actor and i think it's much more complicated than i could imagine and i understand.

At the moment, as we know, the future of Daredevil in series or movies is completely up in the air, and theoretically even Marvel studios cannot make use of the character, at least until this coming November.

Via information | Comicbook.com

