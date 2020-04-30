Charlie Cox addresses the rumors that place Daredevil in a Spider-Man movie

Share it:

For a time Charlie Cox was the Daredevil we needed and deserved. The actor played the defender of Marvel in the small universe created within Netflix before the cancellations will kill him and his colleagues.

Recently new rumors have suggested that Matt Murdock will be Peter Parker's attorney in Spider-man 3 Now that the hero of The Avengers needs legal help after being accused of murder and discovered all over the planet.

"I haven't heard those rumors, but it's definitely not my Daredevil. I am not involved. If they are right, it will not be with me. It is with another actor"

The rumor has made quite a buzz lately because Kevin Smith commented on it on his YouTube show, but it seems to come from We Got This Covered, a site where rumors about superhero movies are quite frequent and frequently false.

With Cox's confirmation that he is unaware of any works with Marvel we can take this rumor for granted. Chances are the character will return to the Marvel universe in the future and do so with another actor, but it would certainly piss off a whole vast community of cast worshipers who played The Defenders in the Netflix series.

Parker now needs much more than a lawyer to get out of the problem he's in. We won't know this until production of the movie begins and we can have a trailer to hold on to for a premiere that's still as far away as it is on November 5, 2021.

