Charles Martinet: who is hiding behind Mario and Wario's mustache?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"It's-me, Charles!"or at least that's how we imagine it Charles Martinet at the time of presentations, moreover with one iconic voice like that of Super Mario few sentences would have the same effect. But who is Martinet? How did you become the symbolic voice of the great N? Jump on the first one Bullet Bill and find out with us. WOO-HOO!

Everyone knows the expression "go for mushrooms", but in Martinet's case this saying is completely different: for 28 years the actor has been thepriceless voice actor of Mario and Luigi, the Bros. brothers who between a tap to be repaired and a princess to be saved have revolutionized the videogame world and culture.

The very first appearance of the Italian-American plumber in red was in 1981 in the arcade title Donkey Kong: the success was such that in 1983 it was distributed Mario Bros., the first multiplayer published by Nintendo as well as the opening of the successful saga, but it will still take some time before hearing the voice of the two brothers. Moving on from the TV series Saturday Supercade in video games, Martinet was preceded by Peter Cullen, Tōru Furuya, the wrestler Lou Albano, Walker Boone and Marc Graue. It will not be until 1992 that it will become the flagship voice actor from Nintendo, lending the voice to Mario, e five years later Luigi will also start voicing.

Over the years the actor has also shaped Wario (since 1997), Waluigi (since 2000), Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Toadoberto (since 2003), Donkey Kong (from 1996 to 2004), Master Toad (since 2002), Donkey Kong Jr. (since 2000) e Baby Wario (since 2006), while in 2018 he also appeared in Ralph Breaks the Internet, obviously in the role of the Nintendo mascot. Did you know that Martinet himself is also a playable character of Runner 3?

In the player above you will find his funny interview in which he tells about his unlikely audition for the role, his acting career before becoming a voice actor and above all his great love for Mario, among many his favorite character:

"Mario brings out the best in me, which is why I love him. I also like to share and meet with pleasure his fans, who always tell me exciting stories. 'You are the voice of my childhood', or 'I used to play it often with my father, now I do it with my children. It is a way of creating bonds and keeping families together. The important thing is to have fun and my mantra is 'Come on, let's-a go!'".