Charles Leclerc's confessions about Ferrari's present in Formula 1: "We are going through a very difficult time"

Charles Leclerc is the team leader before the announced departure of Vettel (Photo: Reuters)

In Ferrari there are symptoms of concern. Movements that make clear the bad weather that prevails in the historic Maranello team. The results have been elusive for more than a decade and the 2020 season, with just four races, already seems to have confirmed that negative path. In the midst of internal restructuring seeking to fine-tune the team's components and waiting for the landing of the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. to cover the departure of Sebastian Vettel, the young leader of the team on the track broke the silence to speak about the present they live.

“Giving a date to win is difficult. We are going through a very difficult time for Ferrari, so that it will take a long timeHow much I do not know, but in 2022 there will be a significant change in rules and that will be a great opportunity to open a new cycle of Ferrari successes, ”explained Monegasque Charles Leclerc in an extensive interview that he gave to the Italian media. La Gazzetta dello Sport. His words are in line with the statements of John Elkann, president of a business group that integrates Ferrari: "I do not expect to see the winning team until 2022."

The man that Ferrari relies on for the restart of a new era is 22 years old and trained at the Italian entity's Driver Academy, which achieved its last constructors 'title in 2008 and the 2007 drivers' title of the Finnish hand Kimi Räikkönen. While Mercedes' hegemony has spanned six seasons and is heading towards the seventh, Leclerc warned: "It will be very difficult to win them a race, but we will try in every possible way and giving everything on the track ”.

"It will be very difficult to win them a race": he said about the battle with Mercedes

At a time when criticism about the car presented by Ferrari this year is increasing, the Monegasque gave his point of view: “The equipment and car are very important, 65%, if not more. Then the pilot is the one who must make a difference and lead the team on the right path. ”

In his role as the new leader of the team before the already announced departure of Vettel, Leclerc began to assume the burden that he must carry on his shoulders. “It is an honor and also a responsibility, because Ferrari is still Ferrari and I feel responsible for putting its name on top again. We are not in an easy time, but it is interesting to have such a long common project. It allows you to build something interesting, a new cycle ”, explained the boy who renewed his contract at the end of last year and who will remain sitting in an armchair of the Rampant Prancing Horse until 2024.

“The passion of this team is something incredible, not only inside but also outside. No other team has such a large fan base.. It is like a fever. This is what is unique to me at Ferrari, ”he said, hoping to bring back the joys to the fans as the legendary Michael Schumacher once gave them.

He also remembered his friend Jules Bianchi, who suffered a shocking accident in October 2014 on board his Marussia during the Formula 1 race at the Japanese GP and after spending nine months in a coma, he died. “We had a great connection, we were family. It took me a day to Maranello, because I had to go to the FDA (Ferrari Driving Academy). We parked the car at the door, Jules passed but they stopped me. Jules told me: ‘Work and maybe one day they will let you through, '” he said of his friend.

