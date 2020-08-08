Charles Dance: the 5 worst films from The Russian Spy to Justin and the Knights of Valor

Share it:

Even great actors often have some wardrobe skeletons e Charles Dance is certainly no exception: here are the 5 worst films, according to users of Rotten Tomatoes, of the British actor playing Tywin Lannister in HBO Game of Thrones series

The platform spoke relentlessly on Dance's work, electing Space Truckers like the worst movie in which the actor has ever acted with only 8% approval. In the 1997 sci-fi film Dance played Nable / Captain Macanudo and, among the comments you read, undoubtedly what stands out "It's undoubtedly terrible, but also dramatically funny", comment more than deserved by the moments of unlikely and demented comedy.

At a very short distance, with only 9%, it follows The Russian Spy (airing tonight at 21:10 on Rai Movie), in which Dance plays the role of Russian Sasha Ivanov (in his older version), who lived at the forefront of tensions between the USA and the URRS due to his position as foreign secretary in 1961.

In third place we find A saint in the storm with a 12% rating, in which Dance plays Monsignor Solano, a secondary but prominent character in this dramatic story set shortly after Franco's civil war and straddling the foundation of Opus Dei.

Penultimate position is occupied by Justin and the valiant knights, which totals an insufficient 13%: in the animated film with fantasy tones, Dance plays the role of Legantir, a wise abbot expert in magical arts who will guide the young Justin on his path to become a knight.

Closes the "Bottom 5" ranking St. George's Day, which with its 18% appreciation marks the interpretation of Dance in the British film with criminal tones and which takes the viewer into the slums of the most ruthless gangs in London.

Now the word is up to you, let us know if you agree with the ranking, if you would have reversed some positions or if you would have completely upset it and, if you go, tell us the best interpretations of Charles Dance in your opinion.