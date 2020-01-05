Charging batteries – Sector 7: The IGN Spain Retro Podcast

Share it:

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all podcast lovers … and retro videogames! After a program with a little more "current" themes, it's time to return to the more retro aspect.

And … what could be more retro than a portable console? What if there are several laptops sharing generation? Today this market is practically a monopoly of smartphones, with some small exceptions such as 3DS (which is already being dismissed) or the Switch itself. But there was a time when they were fashionable.

That is why we want to leave at the end of the 80s and at the beginning of the 90s. Time in which batteries were not so common and in which many machines operated on batteries. Today's program will focus, above all, on the mythical Game Boy. But this will share prominence with two other greats of the time: Game Gear and Atari Lynx.

We talk about the consoles, the era, our memories and the generation itself. But there is also room in the program to go into depth with a few games of which we keep a pleasant memory. In addition, Rubén Sevilla returns with the section of A Link to the Past, to see how they treated the laptops in their day from the press.

As always, we await your comments (which we continue reviewing in this program) to continue taking them to the program and also your proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

In this program we have participated:

