characteristics, price and technical sheet

Being a small mobile should not imply having inferior characteristics to its counterparts. Fortunately, there are manufacturers like Sony that for years have offered compact flagships with the latest technology. The new arrives Sony Xperia 5 III, the renewal of its ‘flagship’ in compact size.

Pantalla OLED at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888 and a photographic section similar to the Xperia 1 III with a triple camera configuration and the first telephoto sensor with a double focal lens. These are the characteristics of the Xperia 5 III, one of the most interesting terminals for those looking for a compact mobile and do not want to give up the high-end.

Sony Xperia 5 III datasheet

Sony Xperia 5 III Dimensions and weight 157 x 68 x 8,2 mm

169 g Screen 6.1 “OLED 21: 9



FHD+, HDR Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8 GB Storage 128 GB Rear cameras Principal: 12 MP, 24 mm, f/1.7, OIS



Gran angular: 12 MP, 16 mm, f/2.6



Telefoto: 12MP, 70-105 mm, f/2.3-2.8 Frontal camera 8 MP, f / 2.0 Drums 4.500 mAh

30W fast charge (USB-C PD) Others Jack 3.5mm, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE, Gorilla Glass 6, resistencia IP68, 5G

6.1 inches fits a lot of technology

Sony equates this Xperia 5 III with its Xperia 1 III in terms of mobile reference. The two have very similar characteristics and introduce some of the manufacturer’s latest technologies, such as that dual sensor, a 120 Hz OLED panel or being the first mobiles capable of reproducing 360 sound.

We have a panel OLED FullHD + with a size of 6.1 inches and format 21: 9. A 10-bit panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate with support for the BT.2020 color space. There is no lack of support for HDR content and image adjustment technologies such as the addition of motion smoothing at 240 Hz or the white adjustment.

At the sound level, the Xperia 5 III is presented as the first mobile compatible with 360 sound, in addition to being compatible with Dolby Atmos through its stereo speakers 40% more powerful than the previous generation. Sony wants to take care of the multimedia section to the maximum and adds sound equalizer.

Inside the device is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8 GB of RAM. It comes with 128 GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charge where we are promised to reach 50% in 30 minutes and that the battery can last 3 years without losing hardly any capacity thanks to adaptive charging technology . The Xperia 5 III also has wireless charging and reversible charging.

The body of the device is protected with Gorilla Glass 6, aluminum frame and has IP68 certification for water resistance.

In the multimedia section, the Xperia 5 III arrives with a 12 megapixel 24mm main sensor, along with an f / 1.7 lens. Accompanying we have a 12 megapixel and 16 mm wide-angle sensor and in a third place the first telephoto sensor with variable aperture, between 70 and 105 mm. A telephoto sensor accompanied by artificial intelligence processing to improve the result.

Sony incorporates several functions in its photographic section, among them real time monitoring from the human and animal eye, as well as a ‘Burst’ mode up to 20 fps with low light noise reduction. The device has a dedicated physical button for taking photos and a dedicated BIONZ X processor.

Versions and price of the Xperia 5 III

At the moment Sony has not announced the official price of the Xperia 5 III in Europe. The company explains that the black model will be available early summer 2021. Additionally, the device will also be in pink and green colors.

More information | Sony