Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super ignites with a clash between Androids

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite their first appearances in the Dragon Ball Z Android Saga, C-17 and C-18 have become a key part of the Z Warriors group of Dragon Ball Super . They were fundamental in the narrative arc of the Tournament of Power and given their absence of Chi they proved to be valuable allies against the threat of Moro.

In chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super lo Moro sorcerer, capable of absorbing the power of entire planets, including that of the creatures that inhabit them, has finally come to Earth. In the absence of the two strongest warriors, Goku and Vegeta, it is therefore up to Gohan and the others to manage these fearsome enemies, with any technique available to them.

Previously, we made the acquaintance of one of the sorcerer's henchmen, OG-73, able to store, for a limit of 30 minutes, the techniques of any opponent who can touch the neck. 73 is not much different from androids created by Dr. Gelo, as he too is an artificial warrior, but of course with very different powers.

Despite his surprising skill, in one direct clash with C-17 and C-18, Moro's subordinate has been defeated. The sorcerer, fearing the loss of such useful power, finally arrived on the battlefield. All the Z Warriors are put in difficulty by the new opponent but the clash has just begun: the last page in fact shows the arrival of Goku on Earth.

