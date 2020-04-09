Chapter 129 of The Attack of the Giants is ready, the release date has been revealed

Share it:

The climax has been achieved, and the manga de The attack of the Giants – month after month – is approaching the publication of the last, highly anticipated chapter. Before writing the final word on the adventures of Eren & Co though, Hajime Isayama will have to give again some answers to its readers, reason why the wait for the cap continues to grow. 129.

The next issue of the story will be published on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine the May 9, 2020, or in about a month. The story is slowly approaching the ending, and presumably the number of missing chapters to reach the conclusion can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Hajime Isayama's work continues to raise the bar for seinen works, and for some years now it has earned a place in the ranking of the best manga of all time. Some time ago the author spoke of the ending, declaring: "I think I proceeded based on how I wanted to draw the last scene (…) taking each step is a great challenge, and there are also parts that need to be balanced, which is challenging (…) in all cases, I think I have to aspire to what I've always wanted to draw as a conclusion ". Expectations are therefore skyrocketing.

We remind you that as well as for the original work, the anime of The Attack of the Giants will also end soon, or after the transmission of the fourth and final season. For more information on the manga, you can take a look at our in-depth look at chapter 128.