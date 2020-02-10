'Chaos Walking' already has a release date

Share it:

Lionsgate has already set a premiere date for his long-awaited science fiction film 'Chaos Walking', starring Daisy ridley Y Tom holland. The movie will arrive January 22, 2021, a date for which there is not much time title provided by the distributors (except in principle of '355', of Simon Kinberg and with Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger Y Fan Bingbing)

With a budget of 100 million dollars and with the address of Doug Liman, Lionsgate's big bet is already considered to recover that position he once had with 'The Hunger Games'. Filming started in 2017, 'Chaos Walking' shot more shots last year, the cost of which was estimated at 15 million, and which was hindered by Ridley's agendas and his work 'The Rise of Skywalker' and Holland with ' Spider-Man ', who delayed those "reshoots." Last May it was reported that the director Fede Alvarez I was helping with those new shots in Atlanta while Liman was also on board.

Ridley and Holland play two companions who embark on a dangerous adventure through the wastelands of an unexplored planet while trying to escape from a dangerous and disorienting reality, in which all internal thoughts are seen and heard by all. Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, Ray McKinnon Y David Oyelowo They are also among the cast.

The text has been adapted by several hands, based on the novel of Patrick Ness: Charlie Kaufman, Gary Spinelli, Lindsey Beer, John Lee Hancock, Andrew Gottlieb Y David Rosen.