Chaos Funimation, Interspecies Reviewers removed from the schedule: "Sorry, it's too much pushed"

The American platform Funimation he probably let himself be convinced by the opinions of the Japanese public when, a month ago, he decided to acquire the licenses of Interspecies Reviewers, an anime that was really too strong for a streaming service. In fact, a little while ago, in panic, the company officially removed the series from the schedule.

But let's jump back. Interspecies Reviewers, known in Japan as Ishuzoku Reviewers, is a comedy / ecchi manga written by the Japanese author Amahara and designed by Masha. Given the success of the original work, the animation studio Passion decided last year to create an anime adaptation that was promptly purchased by Funimation.

The company then gave the go-ahead for dubbing, which proved exhilarating given the strong presence of adult content. Despite everything, the platform began broadcasting the episodes on 11 January, facing complaints from a section of the public and therefore deciding to permanently suspend the transmission.

On its website, the company shared the following message: "After careful consideration, we decided to remove the Interspecies Reviewers series from the schedule, as it does not meet our standards. We have deep respect for the production staff and the authors of the work, so instead of altering the content we decided to delete it. From our point of view it is the most respectful choice ".

Obviously the statement was not liked by fans of the anime who, as you can see below, immediately vented themselves on Twitter. The license to broadcast the series was repurchased a short while ago by the guys from AnimeLab.

And what do you think of it? Did Funimation make the right choice? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you are looking for other news instead, we suggest you take a look at the brand new ID: INVADED and Darwin's Game, two winter souls available on VVVVID.