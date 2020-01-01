Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up, and her message about her breakup is for everyone to start over

Share it:

Us Weekly had spoken of break between Jessie J, 31, and Channing Tatum, 39 years old, some time ago and referring to November 2019 "Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago. They are still very close and still good friends". Confirmations never came from the actor and the singer. In recent days, however, the movements on the Instagram wall of Jessie J have suggested that yes, the story between the two is over and that the time has come to face it breaking the relationship, to metabolize it and try to look forward. It is not really an easy step, and the singer is well aware of it, so much so that she is sharing on the stories and on the bulletin board posts that make it clear how hard the work on oneself is and how important it can be to talk about it. It applies to her, but also to those who are or have found themselves in her same situation.

Even if the insider of Us Weekly he said "There has been no drama. They have just decided to separate," we are sure this is a situation in which pain is not spared anyone.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J, the breakup and the message that everyone needs to turn the page

At first Jessie J broke the silence on the separation from Channing Tatum with an Instagram story where he talked about the healing process. The references are not explicit, but it is difficult not to see links to the situation:

"Love yourself a little more right now. You are learning, healing, growing and discovering yourself, all at once. It's going to become magical for you."

This was followed by a rather long post on Instagram in which, taking inspiration from his emotional state, he wanted offer advice, support and comfort to whom, like her, is facing a similar battle and needs to get up.

"Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Get away."

Go somewhere where your world feels and seems small. Go where you can get a perspective. Swim in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Guide to reach a scenic spot in a park. Look at the stars.

This is not because you feel your problems or your sadness or feelings as inappropriate, but only to let you know that you are NEVER alone. There are billions of people around the world. They are just trying to smile and want to do it. They want to understand who they are. They miss someone they have lost. They feel worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories of our lives that make us desperately want to go on or rewind time quickly. When all we have is at a specific moment. That's the moment itself.

Life pieces are sometimes placed in the wrong places in the puzzle. They can hurt until they are healed. Don't let past or present trauma define who you are. You can leave. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Aim for YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for the people around you and support each other. Break the cycle. Be open. Speaks. Be there for yourself.

Recognize those types of behavior that you have that can cause some pain. Look inside. Look outward. Get away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger unhealthy parts of you. Be honest.

Send LOVE to anyone who feels lonely. We need you around. You are stronger than what you imagine and you are able to find your happy time. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honor your pain to be heard with ready ears. It's your TIME, so take your TIME ❤️ ".

Finally, he also indicated the phone number to connect with the suicide prevention line.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J, the stages of the love story

The couple was spotted for the first time together in October 2018. They were at a golf game, a few weeks later, Channing Tatum was intercepted in Los Angeles while leaving Jessie J.'s house. Since then the various social posts have removed every doubt about report, including those of June 2019, when Jessie J had given all his support to the actor on the occasion of the London debut of the show Magic Mike Live. Since then there have been sweet messages on the bulletin board on Instagram, where the two did not hide too much. There robturation between Jessie J and Channing Tatum also for this reason it seemed to arrive like a bolt from the blue.