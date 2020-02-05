“Chango of the mountain”, this is the tender message that Gonzalo Vega Jr. dedicated to Natalia Téllez for her birthday (VIDEO)

Natalia Téllez and Gonzalo Vega Jr., are more in love than ever and the brother of Marimar and Zuria Vega for the first time gave a tender and loving message to his girlfriend, the conductor of ‘Divine Net’.

Natalia is celebrating her 34th birthday and her boyfriend gave her a tender message where he called her with a tender nickname:

Happy birthday Japanese mountain chango. You turn everything you touch into light. ”

In the video Natalia is seen playing on some stairs. It is believed that the video was taken in Japan, on the trip they made together.

The relationship between celebrities began after Natalia's departure from “TODAY,” when celebrities traveled to Asia to enjoy a romantic vacation.

Through her Instagram account, Natalia Tellez shared an image where she is seen with an umbrella near the majestic Osaka Castle in Japan.

A few hours later, actor Gonzalo Vega published a photo in the same place as Natalia and it seems that even with the same umbrella.

With information from Who.

