         Changes to Google Digital Wellbeing: More control over when sleep mode is activated

The rest mode of Google's digital Well-being is something like putting a curfew on your mobile: from a certain time the mobile phone turns into black and white and, optionally, the do not disturb mode is activated simultaneously.

This mode, called in English Wind down, changes its name to Bedtime Mode in English, although for the moment the beta in Spanish maintains the same translation. What does change is the way to activate it, with more configuration options on when to activate.

Rest when loading

The Digital Wellbeing beta brings several tweaks, most of them within the sleep mode itself. Whereas until now there was a unique selector to choose the start time and the end time of the rest mode, now there are two different modes.

The first is to activate the sleep mode at a certain time, which is the same as what existed from the beginning. The second is By charging while you rest, which also allows you to choose a time interval, but will not activate the sleep mode unless the mobile is charging at the moment.

This option can be useful if you want to reduce the time you spend using your mobile in bed when the terminal is charging and you don't go to bed at the same time every day. Thus, both conditions need to be met, with wired or wireless charging, to activate the sleep mode.

The options to put the mobile in black and white and activate the do not disturb mode are still present, although they are included in the section Personalize. This new version also takes advantage of changing some icons with more modern versions, such as the Mode without distractions.

Digital wellness

