Changes in the regulations, a protocol to travel to the countries and ratification of the calendar: Conmebol gave details on the restart of the Copa Libertadores

The Conmebol advanced in the organizations of the Libertadores and the South American (Photo: Reuters)

After confirming the return to training in Argentina (starting next Monday, August 10), Conmebol held a meeting with the Board of Directors and gave some details for the restart of the Libertadores Cup and the South American Cup.

From the Asunción-based body reiterated that the Liberators will have activity again from Tuesday September 15 and the South American will do it on tuesday October 27th. For this, a new protocol was approved "Sanitary concentration" that sets the guidelines for the trips of the teams to the various countries: "Authorizes entry to the countries of South America, under strict sanitary regulations, for 72 hours, to the members of the delegation of the visiting Clubs, with the express authorization of appear for training and the game of the Conmebol Libertadores or Sudamericana ”.

In the statement, where they stressed that there is a financial aid for charter flights of the clubs and that already distributed more than 93 million dollars As a collaboration to the Member Associations and clubs, a series of modifications to the regulations were also known, which will be due to this exceptional context.

"A player who changed club may return to its original entity in the same edition of the tournament, something that was not allowed. Previously approved changes authorize the inclusion of players, from the group stage. The joining the new club can occur at any stage of the competition in which substitutions are allowed in the good faith list, ”they announced.

There will also be two other regulatory changes: there will be five changes per party as permitted by FIFA and the International Football Association Board; also the arbitration triads may be composed of judges of different nationalities or even from the same local country.

"With regard to arbitration, the Council of the Conmebol resolved to adapt the regulatory provisions to the times of the pandemic. In this sense, the triads may have arbitrators of different nationalities and for cases of extreme need, the possibility was authorized for the arbitrators to be from the local country, ”they explained.

In this way, the first Argentine clubs to have activity will be Racing (before Nacional de Uruguay in Avellaneda), River (in front of San Pablo in Brazil), Defense and Justice (against Dolphin of Ecuador in Florencio Varela), Mouth (will visit Libertad in Paraguay) and Tiger (He will also go to Paraguay to collide with Guaraní). All of these commitments will be on Thursday, September 19.

Finally, the Conmebol Council reported that the Nov. 16 the final phase of the tournament will begin female U20 in Argentina that had been suspended on March 12 by the pandemic. Argentina will also host the contest female U17 between November 30 and December 19.

THE CONMEBOL COMMUNIQUE

With the financial assistance for charter flights of the clubs, the funds distributed by CONMEBOL to the Member Associations and the clubs already total US $ 93,100,000.

Before the resumption of CONMEBOL Libertadores (September 15) and CONMEBOL Sudamericana (October 27), the CONMEBOL Council approved a new Protocol of "Health Concentration", which authorizes entry into the countries of South America, under strict sanitary regulations , for 72 hours, to the members of the delegation of the visiting Clubs, with express authorization to appear at training sessions and at the CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES or SOUTH AMERICAN party.

Likewise, in order to preserve the physical integrity of the players, the Council authorized the amendment of the regulations, allowing – for this unique edition – players to represent more than two clubs in CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES or SUDAMERICANA. Also, a player who changed clubs may return to his original entity in the same edition of the tournament, something that was not allowed.

The previously approved changes authorize the inclusion of players, from the group stage. Incorporation into the new club may occur at any stage of the competition where substitutions on the bona fide list are permitted.

In the same spirit of taking care of the physical performance of the players and keeping the competitions' level of competition high, the CONMEBOL Council approved the inclusion of the rule of five changes per team in each match.

Finally, regarding arbitration, the CONMEBOL Council resolved to adapt the regulatory provisions to the times of the current pandemic. In this sense, the triads may have arbitrators of different nationalities and for cases of extreme necessity, the possibility that the arbitrators are from the local country was authorized.

Finally, the Council determined that the final phase of the U20 women's tournament will begin on November 16 in Argentina. The pandemic interrupted this competition when the group stage had already concluded, with the classification of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Uruguay. On the other hand, the latter country will host the women's tournament under 17, between November 30 and December 19.

The tournaments of these categories, in the male branch, will be played from February 2 to 27, 2021, in Colombia (sub 20) and from March 31 to April 25, 2021, in Ecuador (sub 17).

