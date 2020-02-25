Entertainment

         Changes at Disney: Bob Iger leaves the CEO post immediately

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bob Iger, the current Disney architect, will cease to be CEO of the company with immediate effect. And he already has a successor: Bob Chapek, leader of the park division, the most lucrative of the entire business, by the way.

The news comes as a half surprise. Bob Iger was currently in an extension of his contract as CEO and "Chairman" of the company. However, that period was expected to expire, remaining in the position until 2021. What will remain until the end of 2021 is the main seat in the creative council of Disney.


The great successes and failures of cinema in 2019: Disney remains unrivaled and breaks box office records again

The moment, as I say, is surprising since there will not be even the usual "between mandates" transition period and because in announcement it seems quite sudden and made out of a "propitious" context How can we understand the latest benefit reports or the press tour that the CEO has made in recent weeks.

The most "suspicious" thing in this matter is that the announcement is made during the financial setback that Coronavirus is causing throughout the world. Today the Dow Jones lowered a whopping 900 points, with Disney shares down 3%. Well, that and the insistent rumors that Bob Iger has been preparing for his presidential career (vice president, in this case?).

READ:  A deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War shows another presentation for Zemo

The golden man

Bob Iger Gauntlet

With 15 years behind him as CEO and more as Eisner's right hand, Bob Iger is undoubtedly the great architect of taking Disney to the inescapable giant (even more, I mean) that it is now. Under his responsibility, the purchases of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilms and 20th Century Fox were closed, leading the entertainment section to be an almost default leader in cinema year after year.

In elaboration

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.