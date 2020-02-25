         Changes at Disney: Bob Iger leaves the CEO post immediately

Share it:

Bob Iger, the current Disney architect, will cease to be CEO of the company with immediate effect. And he already has a successor: Bob Chapek, leader of the park division, the most lucrative of the entire business, by the way.

The news comes as a half surprise. Bob Iger was currently in an extension of his contract as CEO and "Chairman" of the company. However, that period was expected to expire, remaining in the position until 2021. What will remain until the end of 2021 is the main seat in the creative council of Disney.

The moment, as I say, is surprising since there will not be even the usual "between mandates" transition period and because in announcement it seems quite sudden and made out of a "propitious" context How can we understand the latest benefit reports or the press tour that the CEO has made in recent weeks.

The most "suspicious" thing in this matter is that the announcement is made during the financial setback that Coronavirus is causing throughout the world. Today the Dow Jones lowered a whopping 900 points, with Disney shares down 3%. Well, that and the insistent rumors that Bob Iger has been preparing for his presidential career (vice president, in this case?).

The golden man

With 15 years behind him as CEO and more as Eisner's right hand, Bob Iger is undoubtedly the great architect of taking Disney to the inescapable giant (even more, I mean) that it is now. Under his responsibility, the purchases of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilms and 20th Century Fox were closed, leading the entertainment section to be an almost default leader in cinema year after year.

