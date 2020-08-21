Change the podium of the Tour de France to end a sexist habit

Share it:

Colombian Egan Bernal won the Tour in 2019 (Reuters)

He Tour from France it modified its protocol for the first time in the podium ceremonies, in which there will be a mixed couple (man-woman) to deliver the jerseys on the arrival podiums, putting an end to hostess traditions, a practice labeled as sexist.

The race director, Christian Prudhomme, made the announcement at the same time as the sanitary instructions before the start of the ‘Grande Boucle’ in Nice on 29 August. "You usually see the champion surrounded by two hostesses, with five public representatives on one side and five sponsors on the other. Now it will be different, with a single elected politician, and a single representative of the sponsor of the yellow jersey, as well as a stewardess and a stewardess for the first time, "he said during a press conference.

"Yes, it is something new but it has already been done in other races for 20 years, such as the Liege-Bastogne-Liege", organized like the Tour de France by Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), added Prudhomme. In 2018, another top-tier race organized by ASO, the Walloon Arrow, opted for a mixed podium, with a man to present the prize to the winner, and a woman to reward the winner.

Prudhomme did not specify if the tradition of kissing the winner will be ended, but the health context seems to prevent this traditional practice.

There will no longer be two women to congratulate the winner of the stage (Reuters)

For several years, different voices have been raised to demand the end of the hostesses on the podiums, estimating that women "are not objects, they are not rewards". Formula 1 ended in 2018 with the ‘grid girls’, young girls chosen for their physique to indicate the starting point of each car.

In turn, the director of the Tour from France on Wednesday called on fans to put on their masks during this cycling event that will take place from August 29 to September 20: "For the spectators, on the route, there is nothing to consider, I like cycling, I love the Tour, common sense indicates that you have to wear the mask, although the formal obligation to do so depends on the 32 departments crossed "by the career.

A mobile detection laboratory will be present throughout the race, "with known results in a maximum of two hours," he said. The runners will be specially subjected to two tests before the start, as well as on each rest day.

The finish podium protocol will be reduced to the minimum necessary, with the presence of a hostess and a hostess and the presence only of the mayor of the destination town and a representative of the sponsor of the yellow jersey.

Only 3,000 people – including runners, sponsors, advertising caravan, organizers – will make up the multi-colored snake of the Tour, 2,000 fewer than in other years, according to ASO estimates. Commentators from various networks will remain on their television sets. He Tour of France, which includes 106 hours of broadcast, is broadcast live in about 60 countries, according to ASO.

