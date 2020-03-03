Change of release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Share it:

The speed will come a little earlier. Paramount Pictures has advanced the release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The expected sequel starring Tom cruise I was going to arrive at the beginning last year. However, the production schedule and the new shots did bring the film to this year. Now impatient fans have been rewarded, and the expected second part will hit theaters a couple of days earlier in the United States.

Paramount will now launch 'Top Gun 2' Wednesday, June 24 instead of Friday, June 26. This will give the sequel a two-day jump ahead of the weekend. Beyond that, it is not exactly clear why the study decided to change the date. Either way, it's good news for those who have been waiting for more than 30 years to see Maverick again in the pilot's seat. In addition to Cruise, Val kilmer He is also ready to repeat his role as Iceman. Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on 'Oblivion', is responsible for directing this film.

'Top Gun: Maverick' aspires to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020. Disney has big projects for 2020, but not as buoyant as the ones it premiered last year, so the fact that other studios were ahead of them it's possible.

But for that we must see how this sequel is, whose progress has proved to be the most promising, and the fact that it stars a superstar as dear to the public as Tom Cruise will add without a doubt. And above all there is a crucial ingredient for this to be one of the titles of 2020: nostalgia, which will undoubtedly make the numbers increase at the box office.

The sequel continues thirty years after the original and once again focuses on Peter "Maverick" Mitchell, one of the best Navy pilots during all these years. He is now training a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no live pilot has ever seen. Among the group is Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of his late friend, Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, also known as Goose.

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen powell, Lewis Pullman Y Ed harris among others. In addition, Kenny Loggins will record a new version of the famous song 'Danger Zone' for the film's soundtrack, probably with another more current artist that is still unknown.