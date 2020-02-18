Change of opinion in social networks with Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid fans expressed their opinion on social networks, mainly on Twitter, the most instantaneous and propitious tool for this, after knowing the eleven chosen by Simeone to receive Liverpool.

The ownership of Frenchman Thomas Lemar, rarely in the eleven this season, even less in meetings of this importance, caught many by surprise and most disagreed.

However, as the game went on, with a good image of Atlético and a few good minutes of the Frenchman, the fans they changed their minds.

Before the match

To rest

Lemar is shutting up many mouths, of the best matches (at the moment) that I have seen in Atleti. Hopefully in the second part stay the same or better. – ATM (@ignach_atm) February 18, 2020

Possibly the best 30 minutes of Lemar since August 2018. – Emilio Cabrera (@ EmilioCabrera7) February 18, 2020