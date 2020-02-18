Sports

Change of opinion in social networks with Thomas Lemar

February 18, 2020
Edie Perez
Atletico Madrid fans expressed their opinion on social networks, mainly on Twitter, the most instantaneous and propitious tool for this, after knowing the eleven chosen by Simeone to receive Liverpool.

The ownership of Frenchman Thomas Lemar, rarely in the eleven this season, even less in meetings of this importance, caught many by surprise and most disagreed.

However, as the game went on, with a good image of Atlético and a few good minutes of the Frenchman, the fans they changed their minds.

To rest

