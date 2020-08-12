change of names for three divisions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The big changes continue for the multinational of Burbank: after the various rumors about the suspension of the production of Disney films in 4K, we report this new news about the rebranding of three major television studios.

As you know, in recent years the Disney has invested heavily in the world of television, taking over numerous studios, including 20th Century Fox Television. The multinational's work is not finished yet, among the latest news in this regard we find the name change of the various divisions that have joined Disney: the 20th Century Fox Television department becomes simply 20th Century Television, the second division instead becomes ABC Signature and finally a different section of the Fox conglomerate changes its name to Touchstone Television, a name already used until 2007 by Disney for one of its divisions and which was again chosen to indicate a new studio.

At the bottom of the news there is an image in which you can see the new logos chosen, as you have already noticed this is not a total revolution, as the brand new is very similar to the previous ones.

We are sure that in the coming weeks we will have more information on future plans of the multinational, in the meantime we leave you with our special on Walt Disney and Alice in Wonderland.