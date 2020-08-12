Champions League Final 8 begins: the quarter-final agenda and everything you need to know

Share it:

Today will start the Final 8 of the Champions League with the duel between Atalanta and Paris Saint Germain (Reuters)

The anomalous Champions League will continue from today with the cross between the Atalanta and Paris Saint GermainKick-off for an edition that will remain engraved in everyone's memory due to the particularity of being held in a single venue and to single matches from the quarterfinal round. The coronavirus pandemic also caused the duels to be behind closed doors and the stadiums chosen in Lisbon were the Da Luz and José Alvalade.

All matches, from here to the final, will start at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time and 9:00 p.m. local time. Between the modifications in the regulation that stands out: one) teams may make five changes per game and one more if the definition is extended to overtime (a total of 23 players can be called, five more than before the pandemic); and two) clubs were able to include players on the roster who were not on the initial bona fide roster but were required to join the professional roster in February. At the same time, it was confirmed that in the event of a tie there will be an extension of 30 minutes (divided into two halves of 15) and if the penalty shootout persists.

There is 75% chance that this Orejona be lifted by a first time: the only ones who ever knew how to taste the honeys of continental success are Barcelona and Bayern Munich, which will be removed this Friday. The other six Bubble teams in Portugal aspire to embroider their first star in this competition.

The French Mbappé, in doubt due to his ankle sprain at PSG, was confirmed by coach Tuchel (David Ramos / REUTERS)

The absent ones. Atalanta, Cinderella of this Champions League, will deprive themselves of having their goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini (Marco Sportiello will be among the sticks). For his part, Thomas Tuchel announced that he will have Kylian Mbappé despite the fact that he has a sprained right ankle. Angel Di Maria drags a suspension game and will watch it from the outside, as will the injured Marco Verrati and Layvin Kurzawa.

RB Leipzig awaits the evolution of its midfielder Marcel Halstenberg, who is suffering from a muscular ailment, while the Cholo Simeone It will not have the Croatian Sime Vrsaljko and the Argentine Ángel Correa (positive for COVID-19). Under the magnifying glass is the Ghanaian Thomas.

The team that received good news was Barcelona, ​​as they will be able to count on Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, who purged their suspension date. Samuel Umtiti (injured) and Brazilian Arthur (in conflict with the club) will not be part of the game. They rush Ousmane Dembélé to arrive in conditions. The only loss (due to injury) of the Bavarians led by Hans-Dieter Flick will be that of the French side Benjamin Pavard.

Kun will not be available for the quarterfinal match against Lyon (EFE / EPA / PETER POWELL)

With lines practically intact, Manchester City and Lyon, the last to seal their tickets for this phase, will meet on Saturday. The sensible but expected drop is that of Sergio Aguero, who suffered a torn external meniscus in his right knee last June.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 8 SCHEDULE

Quarter finals

Wednesday, August 12: Atalanta vs. PSG (Da Luz Stadium)

Thursday, August 13: RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid (José Alvalade Stadium)

Friday, August 14: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich (Da Luz Stadium)

Saturday, August 15: Manchester City vs. Olympique de Lyon (José Alvalade Stadium)

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 18: Atalanta / PSG vs. RB Leipzig vs. Atlético Madrid (Da Luz Stadium)

Wednesday, August 19: Barcelona / Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City / Lyon (José Alvalade Stadium)

Final

Sunday, August 23 (Da Luz Stadium)

* All matches will start at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time and 9:00 p.m. local time

