'Challenge me' and its brutal soundtrack

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The easiest way to describe 'Challenge Me' is as a mix between 'Elite', 'Riverdale' and 'Going for All'. This mix forms a rather dark drama centered on the secrets of a team of cheerleaders from an institute in the midwestern United States: a gun, a murder and a secret adventure are just some of the pills that Netflix gives us in this program, one of the most viewed currently. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott, it is an ambitious series in which we have not only been conquered by its characters and looks of the girls, if not that their soundtrack has just slipped into our favorites along with that of the third installment of 'Elite'.

Supervised by Chris Swanson and Jessica Berndt, throughout the ten chapters of the first season of 'challenge me' This soundtrack has put music to dramatic, romantic and high moments. Today we give you our selection with the best music from the Netflix series.

Now we just need to learn to dance as the protagonists to enjoy this selection of songs as they deserve. Remember that the first installment of 'Challenge me' is now available on Netflix.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

