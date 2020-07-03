Chainsaw Man: This Denji cosplay is ready to brutally kill you

Share it:

By now Chainsaw Man it started more than a year and a half on Weekly Shonen Jump. Tatsuki Fujimoto, famous for Fire Punch, has landed on the major magazine to present his crazy story about Denji, a boy who lives in absolute poverty together with a creature called Pochita and who is forced every day to degrading jobs.

Chainsaw Man is receiving various nominations for various well-known and lesser-known prizes in Japan, which is naturally due to its quality and popularity in the manga world. He has also been known to bring lesbian sex to Weekly Shonen Jump with a color page bordering on the scandal, and as Fujimoto's story goes on, fans reading are even more excited about the latest developments.

When a story becomes popular enough, of course, cosplay also starts to appear. The protagonist Denji came to life with lots of chainsaws in the cosplay made by RageGearProps. In the photo that can be seen below, which also contains a comparison with the character appeared on the cover of Chainsaw Man 1, you can see the realistic Denji dressed in the classic shirt and trousers he uses for work but of course the focus is on the chainsaw which has on its head and the two blades that protrude from the arms.

Surely if an Chainsaw Man anime arrives this kind of cosplay will flock to every fair in the world. What do you think of this representation of Denji?