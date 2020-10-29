Chainsaw Man: the manga enters the climax, what does the sensational announcement of Jump mean?

Although in the West there is still not much talk of Chainsaw Man, at home the dark work of the house Weekly Shonen Jump is enjoying more than moderate success, as shown above all by the latest data on the manga’s circulation. It is strange, in fact, the sensational announcement of the magazine regarding the climax of the series.

For those who do not know, in fact, Jump usually reserves the announcement of the climax near the end of a manga and it was this awareness that immediately triggered the speculations of fans regarding theimminent end of Chainsaw Man. As if this were not enough, the magazine has reserved the lead color page for the next issue that could definitively confirm or not the hypothesis in question.

In any case, it cannot be excluded that the word climax can mean the beginning of the latest manga saga or, possibly, the ending of the current narrative arc to start a new one immediately after. It remains true, in fact, that it seems unlikely that Shueisha miss one of the most promising titles of the magazine still far from reaching its peak, thanks above all to the absence of an animated adaptation that further inflates the sales of the manga.

So we just have to wait until next week to get more news on the subject, in the meantime we remind you that Chainsaw Man is also arriving in Italy. The synopsis of the story follows: “Denji is a very poor boy and extremely indebted, to the point of even selling some parts of his body to pay his debts. Unexpectedly, however, Denji finds a way to repay his debt through a simple and disturbing solution … Killing demons together to his trusty chainsaw dog. “

In your opinion, however, what does the term “climax” mean on this peculiar occasion? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.