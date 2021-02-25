Chainsaw Man Reveals Details for Volume 11

The editor Shihei Lin shared through his official Twitter account the cover of the eleventh compilation volume of the manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man. This volume will be put on sale on March 4 in Japan, and will be the last of the “First Part” of the work.

For his part, Fujimoto began publishing the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in December 2018, ending the first part on December 14. The publisher published the ninth compiled volume on November 4 in Japan, followed by the tenth on January 4. The work recently surpassed 6.4 million cumulative copies in circulation.

The play also confirmed the production of an animated adaptation by the studios MAP (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season), the details of which have not been disclosed to date.

Sinopsis de Chainsaw Man

The story takes place in a world where Demons threaten the peace of humans, making them targets to be eliminated. Denji is a young and depressed man who has sold several of his organs and who works as a woodcutter and demon hunter to pay off his late father’s debt.

Denji owns a dog (who is also a demon) named Pochita, who has chainsaws and who he uses to do his job. This is explained since humans can contract with demons. After returning home from a job, Denji is called in by a Yakuza to infiltrate a building and murder another demon. However, the plan was a trap to assassinate him as part of a Yakuza contract with the demon, obtaining these more power. But Pochita comes to Denji’s aid and joins him, becoming a half man half demon and acquiring Pochita’s chainsaws.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© Tatsuki Fujimoto (Author) / SHUEISHA Shueisha