Chainsaw Man: Power inspira una figura Nendoroid

The company Good Smile Company announced the launch of a figure Nendoroid character-based Power of the franchise of Chainsaw Man for a date not yet specified.





The low-rise product line with warped designs this time features Power, one of the main characters from the popular manga that is inspiring an anime adaptation. Power has been recreated with a design quite similar to the original, despite the obvious characteristic deformities of the product, which make it an adorable product. The figure also includes a variety of accessories like interchangeable faces, his hammer, a pair of knives, and his pet Meowy.

More information about this product, such as technical specifications, sale price, launch date and reservation period, will be revealed on February 25 through the official distributor site (link).

About Chainsaw Man

It is a manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto that is published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha since December 2018, ending the first part on December 14. The publisher published the eighth compilation volume on August 4, followed by the ninth on November 4 in Japan. The play also confirmed the production of an animated adaptation by the studios MAP (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season), the details of which have not been disclosed.

(c) Tatsuki Fujimoto / Shueisha / MAPPA