Chainsaw Man, now it’s official: the manga is about to enter its final phase

In conjunction with the publication of chapter 91 of the manga, Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that Chainsaw Man has reached the climax and that next November 9 will enter its final phase. The work of Tatsuki Fujimoto could therefore end between 2020 and 2021, even before the official announcement of the anime adaptation.

The story of Chainsaw Man took a decidedly unexpected turn over the course of the last story arc, with scenes of great violence and continuous twists. Chapter 91 seems to have given the protagonist a new purpose, but it is still difficult to predict how many numbers could shoot us from the actual conclusion.

According to some unofficial sources, Chainsaw Man should have recently surpassed 4.2 million copies in print, with an increase of about one and a half million from the latest circulation figures shared by Shueisha last July. The work received several nominations as “Best manga of the year”, even winning the fourth place at Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020. The anime adaptation has not yet been confirmed, but according to some rumors it has been in production for several months.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Chainsaw Man? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of the work then, you can’t really miss this wonderful sculpture of the protagonist made by carving a tree trunk.