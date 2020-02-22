Chainsaw Man makes Weekly Shonen Jump adult with a color dedicated to lesbian sex

Share it:

Chainsaw Man has definitely decreed new standards for Weekly Shonen Jump. The magazine now directed by editor-in-chief Nakano has always stood out for certain canons and standards, but now these are being repeatedly broken by Tatsuki Fujimoto's work. Chainsaw Man has often proven himself over the top, again confirming it with chapter 59.

Chainsaw Man to celebrate its popularity, it received three full color pages in three consecutive issues on Weekly Shonen Jump. An already rare event of its own, given that very few can boast of such a possibility. Tatsuki Fujimoto has decided to use the first of these color pages to make people understand even more what differentiates Chainsaw Man from other manga.

As can be seen in the chapter published on MangaPlus and in the tweet below, Fujimoto has chapter 59 of Chainsaw Man opened with a lesbian sex scene. The new characters included in the manga deviate further from the types that crowd the other manga in the magazine, and the homosexual harem created by the Chinese huntress has shocked many.

Fans undoubtedly appreciated the color page which however caused some problems: on the app of the American portal of Viz Media in fact the chapter 59 of Chainsaw Man was excluded, relegating the weekly appointment only to those who access the site and only for those who turned eighteen.

And you liked it the color illustration of Chainsaw Man? It is not the first time that the author brings such content, with the last opening color page dedicated to Makima and Rize in lingerie. Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man has reached the fifth volume and has also received a Taisho Award nomination.