Chainsaw Man: is the Fujimoto manga about to end on Weekly Shonen Jump?

In recent times there are few series that on Weekly Shonen Jump have stood out so clearly that they can make up for all the manga that have ended or are about to do so. As we discover the end of Haikyu, surprisingly one of the new hits may have launched the beginning of the final narrative arc: Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man is a manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto which has been published since the end of 2018 on Weekly Shonen Jump; therefore it has a few chapters published, just over seventy, and therefore does not yet have an anime. Despite the author having said that the manga would not have had a long life for the story he had in mind, fans found themselves in front of some implications that seem to shout aloud of an imminent end. Spoiler on the last chapters of Chainsaw Man from the next paragraph.

Makima turned out to be the devil of control and prepared for the final confrontation with the gun devil who made an exchange with the United States of America. While almost all the characters died or retired, few remain to observe these final scenes. Aki appears to have fallen victim to Makima's power but also to the devil's gun who, taking possession of his body, showed up at Denji's house to kill him.

So start it clash between Denji and the gun devil in one of what could be the last stages of Chainsaw Man. Will the prophecy of the devil of the future be fulfilled that will see the death of Aki and Power at the hands of Denji? And what will happen to Makima and the devil gun?