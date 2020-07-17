Chainsaw Man goes higher and higher: Shueisha spreads the new circulation data

Share it:

Since what Tatsuki Fujimoto has landed on Weekly Shonen Jump, he has started to tell a narrow, dark and particular story for the magazine's canons. Chainsaw Man however, he immediately convinced by starting to get good results in the surveys and discreet sales, so much so as to be a candidate for the Taisho Prize and other important competitions in Japan.

Volume after volume, Chainsaw Man has packed a good amount of copies sold. The numbers have grown slowly as usual and, with the arrival of the eighth tankobon in the country of the Rising Sun, Shueisha has communicated the new circulation data. Chainsaw Man has in fact achieved 2.5 million printed copies in eight volumes, with an average of 310 thousand copies per volume.

An excellent result considering that Chainsaw Man does not yet have an anime and that the story is quite young, with only a year and a half of publication on Weekly Shonen Jump. The eighth tankobon will be released in early August and will contribute to the popularity of the title among the Japanese public. The series will also arrive in Italy thanks to Planet Manga which is organizing a particular debut that could also materialize in a few months on the occasion of Lucca Comics and Games 2020.