Entertainment

Chainsaw Man goes higher and higher: Shueisha spreads the new circulation data

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since what Tatsuki Fujimoto has landed on Weekly Shonen Jump, he has started to tell a narrow, dark and particular story for the magazine's canons. Chainsaw Man however, he immediately convinced by starting to get good results in the surveys and discreet sales, so much so as to be a candidate for the Taisho Prize and other important competitions in Japan.

Volume after volume, Chainsaw Man has packed a good amount of copies sold. The numbers have grown slowly as usual and, with the arrival of the eighth tankobon in the country of the Rising Sun, Shueisha has communicated the new circulation data. Chainsaw Man has in fact achieved 2.5 million printed copies in eight volumes, with an average of 310 thousand copies per volume.

An excellent result considering that Chainsaw Man does not yet have an anime and that the story is quite young, with only a year and a half of publication on Weekly Shonen Jump. The eighth tankobon will be released in early August and will contribute to the popularity of the title among the Japanese public. The series will also arrive in Italy thanks to Planet Manga which is organizing a particular debut that could also materialize in a few months on the occasion of Lucca Comics and Games 2020.

READ:  90 Day Fiance Star, Jorge Nava to Be Released Soon?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.