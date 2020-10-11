Chainsaw Man: a fan makes a statue of the protagonist by carving a tree trunk!

The manga of Chainsaw Man seems closer to conclusion with the publication of each chapter, and incredibly the quality of the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto it has practically never had any drops. The success of Chainsaw Man is now a sure thing and as rumors for the anime continue to grow, fans continue to pay homage to the work in their own way.

The latest, crazy tribute from a Japanese reader though it could literally leave you breathless, since, as you can see at the top of the news, he managed to carve a life-size statue of the protagonist starting from a simple tree trunk. What makes the company even more impressive is the tool used: ironically, a chainsaw.

Beyond some small finishing, the statue was made solely with the use of a mechanical saw with a mixture engine, with which the boy has carefully carved a tree near his home. The result is absolutely extraordinary, and the statue could easily end up in some collector’s home.

What do you think of it? You like it? Let us know if you’re reading Chainsaw Man with a comment, and have your say on this artwork! In case you are passionate about the manga, then, you cannot really miss this magnificent cosplay dedicated to the protagonist Denji.