Chainsaw Man 83: violence and hell in an unpredictable chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chainsaw Man is one of the craziest and most unpredictable manga currently published in Weekly Shonen Jump. Tatsuki Fujimoto has managed to bring his vision of things from Jump +, where he had published Fire Punch, to the major magazine which was then crowded with devils and a plot that does not seem to follow its canons in the least.

Recent events have seen a total upheaval in Chainsaw Man. Aki dead, Power dead, Denji mentally destroyed by Makima. Gruesome scenes that appeared to be a crossroads for a lull moment in the series. But the chapter 83 of Chainsaw Man has once again upset expectations by showing readers absurd scenes.

Kishibe has finally made his move as a series of dead and alive demons parade alongside Makima, including Beam and Power, who appear to have been loyal to the chainsaw devil encased in Denji. This scene ends with a cannon shot that puts Makima in trouble as a team fires several bullets at her, wounding her.

However, the woman is still alive and manages to manipulate Denji who decides to save her, perhaps unwittingly. While the Kishibe men summon the devil of hell, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man transforms himself in a whole new way and tears apart the new enemy devil in an instant. What’s happening to Denji and what’s going to happen in Chainsaw Man? Meanwhile, the Weekly Shonen Jump manga sees more and more.