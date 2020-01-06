Chainsaw Man 5 debuts with a PV: it is pure madness in a decensed version

Share it:

He just turned one year old Chainsaw Man, new title of Tatsuki Fujimoto and which debuted in December 2018 on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Last year saw excellent results for Chainsaw Man which reached the fateful threshold of one million copies in circulation with its first 4 volumes.

Now it debuts in 2020 with the fifth volume, which has arrived in Japanese comics in recent days. But, before putting it on the market, Shueisha prepared a madman promotional video dedicated to this Chainsaw Man tankobon.

Some more impactful scenes of the first four volumes have been collected in the trailer that you can see above, which debuts with bright and fluorescent colors while on the bottom brutal vignettes that show the madness of Fujimoto's manga. The whole was accompanied by a choir who increase the pace by reciting only the words "Chainsaw" and "Chainsaw Man".

Shueisha has published two versions of the Chainsaw Man video: the first at the top is in a decensed version, hiding the cartoons with more blood and the more erotic and disgusting ones, while at the bottom you can see the censored video. In addition, the publishing house has not failed to publish the creation of the audio, with the four interpreters on the microphone.

Fans await the creation of an anime by Chainsaw Man and many have been so impressed by the soundtrack created for the PV that they would like it to be integrated into a future work.