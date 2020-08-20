Chadwick Boseman with Seth MacFarlane for Little Rock Nine: all the details!

Share it:

In addition to the NBC production on Night School, the American network revealed that they are at work with Chadwick Boseman and Seth MacFarlane on a television series focused on the events of Little Rock Nine.

The celebrated television producer, famous for his work in Family Guy and recently in The Orville, will be joined by the star of Black Panther, in producing the transposition of the book by Carlotta Walls LaNier titled "A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High", which tells the story of the first African American students who were allowed to enroll in the high school for whites in the capital of Arkansas. Here is the official synopsis: "1957, after the important decision in the Brown v. Ministry of Education, 14-year-old Carlotta Walls is among the first African American students to be able to attend Central High, a white school in Little Rock, Arkansas. He will have to face the people who oppose this decision, thus becoming, together with his comrades, one of the figures of the Civil Rights Movement. For Carlotta, just a little girl at an important moment in American history, graduating means risking her life every day. In this way she will try not to be influenced by these events, helped by family, friends and the solidarity of others".

