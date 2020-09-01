Chadwick Boseman, when a superhero dies

Share it:

In the silence that befits a king, Chadwick Boseman left us at just 43, who died of stage four colon cancer that the performer of Black Panther he wanted to keep hidden from his fans. Not out of shame but to protect their privacy and show that they have the strength to take on the role of T’Challa, to be able to fill the role that he had always wanted. He had obtained it in 2014, signing a multi-contract with i Marvel Studios who would introduce it nel MCU in Captain America: Civil War and then straight to the stand-alone film on the Ruler of Wakanda.

When asked what his first thought was after getting the part he replied “the children”: “Now on Halloween there will be many children who will be wearing my costume“His human and personal creed was all here: in the will to excite and inspire the younger generations, especially of African-Americans, the most discriminated against, poorest in percentage terms. For this T’Challa’s role was an important means to a necessary end: acting in a direct, culturally disruptive, socially essential way.

The disease came at its best, in 2016, the year of Civil War’s release, his debut as the Black Panther. Before the breakthrough, however, Boseman already had somehow sowed the seeds of his interpretative manifesto in a couple of director’s shorts (his friend and colleague Denzel Washington paid him to the school) and in two critically acclaimed feature films, which are 42 – The true story of an American legend e Get on Up – The James Brown Story. In one of the oldest interviews rilasciata a The Wrap, Boseman said about his work: “We must pay homage to our predecessors, but at the same time certain limitations remain that have always been present. What I’ve always wanted to do is break certain barriers in every possible way “.

Before transforming into T’Challa, therefore, he impersonated two contemporary heroes without any super power if not to positively influence people through their work, be it sports (Jackie Robinson) or music (James Brown). Real-life characters with a strong iconic value, recognizable and essential for African-American culture and beyond, addressed and deconstructed in detail by Boseman, who put soul and talent in these interpretative tributes destined to break the barriers of iconicity alone, penetrating therefore in the personal dramas of the men told, in the ever present discrimination even for those who had achieved success. Because racism knows no social class or celebrity and it is a sad truth to disclose.

Boseman wasn’t just T’Challa, in short, but above all T’Challa managed to create a shell of vibranium around the actor’s philosophy of the star, which once inserted into the mechanisms of the MCU was able to convey the most important message to those who had to and wanted to listen: “Hold it“Yes, just the battle cry of the Wakandians, that translated from isiXhosa language it means “resist “,” hold the position “,” keep them at a distance“.

Here the phenomenology of African-American culture seamlessly intersects with the Marvel character, in a constant motion of self-inspiration that first led to the creation of the Black Panthers movement (first extremists, then defenders) and then to the cinematic reformulation of Black Panther it states Ryan Coogler, which has taken substance and character thanks to Boseman and his interpretative vision of the superhero. “Resist because you are not alone”, is the full message; “By helping each other we will be able to fight discrimination and see the light“, the highest one. Get out of the shadow of racism to be strong next to each other.

Tracing the way and now declared this great social commitment behind his acting career, Boseman has chosen to embody another great example of courage and determination of African American origins, Thurgood Marshall, first black judge elected to the United States Supreme Court. Its story is told in depth and richness in Reginald Hudlin’s March for Freedom, which traces Marshall’s life and career and his fight for civil rights.

In the midst of the concrete continuation of his manifesto, Boseman nevertheless chose not to give up on the action and show off his physicality (already sapped by the disease, which makes it all the more impressive) in two moderately popular genre titles. We’re talking about Netflix’s Message From the King and City of Crime, the latter released last year and produced by the Russo brothers, the actor’s penultimate starring film.

The latest was Spike Lee’s thrilling Da 5 Bloods, which in retrospect appears today as a veritable testament of Chadwick Boseman, as much for the role he holds as for what he actually has to say. In the last “joint“by Lee, Boseman plays the role of Norman “Stormin Norm” Holloway, a comrade sent to war in Vietnam during a historically important period for the pursuit of the civil rights of African Americans. Kind of a preacher warrior with a pragmatic vision of social reality, a source of great inspiration for his fellow soldiers, “other 4 brothers”. In the film he dies in Vietnam after burying a treasure with his companions, “compensation for all the lives of African Americans stolen from the country they fought for”, but his figure, his message and his vision remain in his heart and mind. of the protagonists of the work. And needless to say, the ending is always the same: “resist”, even if the concrete perspective is that of mobilization, looking at the mythical Hydra and with a very specific motto: “Five Bloods don’t die. They multiply”, which translated is “the five brothers will not die. They will multiply“. Cut off a head, two more difficult to take down.

Even Boseman himself resisted to the end, keeping faith with the battle cry of the Wakandians, with its social philosophy, with its manifesto. Between dozens of operations and countless chemotherapy sessions, he has always found the courage and the dignity to face this tragic obstacle with determination, placed in front of him by life, at the height of his career. We will not make easy rhetoric of war applied to disease, because Chadwick Boseman was not defeated, he did not lose any battles.

He died in his prime from an incurable disease, slowly withered like so many other people. He didn’t want to be considered “other” but through his work he left a great and substantial legacy. A few hours after his disappearance, the comments of Avengers friends, colleagues and Hollywood stars who have even crossed his path prove it. The words moved by the fans who saw in him a model to follow. The numbers of the social networks themselves, which have elected the farewell tweet posted by the family as the one with the highest number of likes in the entire history of the social network. This happens, when a real superhero dies: we stop, we reflect, we join. And we are sure that this is how Boseman wanted to see this big and complicated world. Rest in Power, King.