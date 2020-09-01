Chadwick Boseman, the moving memory of Michael B. Jordan: “You are my big brother”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michael B. Jordan recalled friend and colleague Chadwick Boseman with an emotional tribute posted on Instagram. The two actors starred together in Black Panther and remained very close even off the set, as evidenced by the moving words that Jordan dedicated to the Marvel star, who passed away a few days ago.

“I’ve been trying to find the words but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been thinking about every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug … everything. I wish we had more time.” Jordan wrote.

The actor recalled the moments shared on the set of Black Panther and how Chadwick Boseman inspired him again before working together on the Marvel movie.

“Almost from the beginning of my career, starting with Valley of the Pines when I was 16, you have paved the way for me. You have shown me how to be better, honor a purpose and create a legacy. no … I observed, learned and constantly motivated by your greatness. You cared about your family, your friends, your profession, your spirit. You cared about children, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You’re my big brother, but I never got a chance to tell you […]” Jordan continued.

Chadwick Boseman died a few days ago of colon cancer, which he had suffered from for four years.

These days there are so many messages of condolence from Boseman’s colleagues and fans who wanted to remember the Black Panther star.