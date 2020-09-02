Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright also remembers the actor: “Forever in my heart”

Share it:

In line with all the tributes from the various Hollywood personalities to the actor Chadwick Boseman, who died prematurely at the age of 43 from colon cancer, the memory of Letitia Wright, Boseman’s companion in the already iconic film Black Panther, in which she played the protagonist’s sister.

The actress posted her tribute to Boseman through a video on her official profile on Instagram, in which we can hear: “A beautiful soul, when you walked into a room, there was immediately calm. You have always impressed us with your grace and simplicity. Every time I saw you, the world felt like a better place. I wish I could have said goodbye. It is also written somewhere that all things are created again, there is light in the dark. Rivers of living beings are constantly falling giving new life, and all that remains for us now is to allow all these seeds that you have planted on this earth to grow, to flourish, to become even more beautiful. You will be forever in my heart“.

Wright’s is just the latest tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in chronological order. In the last few hours, messages from Billy Dee Williams and especially from Harrison Ford, his colleague in 42 – The true story of an American legend. Ford called Boseman “a true hero” on par with those he has had the opportunity to portray on screen.

“Chadwick Boseman was an irresistible person, as powerful and honest as the characters he had chosen to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and enhanced the stories he told. He was a hero like everyone he played. He is loved and we will deeply miss him“.