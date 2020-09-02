Chadwick Boseman, for Harrison Ford “was a hero like the ones he played”

Share it:

Following the disappearance of Chadwick Boseman have been in many of the various personalities of Hollywood to express their condolences towards the interpreter of Black Panther for Marvel. Among these also a touched Harrison Ford, who wrote an open letter to honor the memory of the colleague with whom he shared the screen.

To honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford released a statement through the pages of the Hollywood Reporter. The two actors shared the screen in the 2013 biopic 42 – The true story of an American legend. Ford called Boseman “a true hero” like those he has had the opportunity to play on screen.

“Chadwick Boseman was an irresistible person, as powerful and honest as the characters he had chosen to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and enhanced the stories he told. He is a hero like everyone he has played. He is loved and we will deeply miss him“. 42 – The true story of an American legend told the story of baseball champion Jackie Robinson, the first African American player to play in Major League Baseball. Harrison Ford was in the role of Branch Rickey who had made Robinson sign a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In the last few hours, the farewell message from Boseman’s colleague Michael B. Jordan has also arrived Black Panther: “I’ve been trying to find the words but nothing comes close to how I feel. I pondered every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug … everything. I wish we had had more time“.

To better understand the impact the actor has had on the MCU and on the younger generations of African Americans, thanks above all to the cultural success achieved by Black Panther in the United States (and beyond), we refer you to our memory of Chadwick Boseman.