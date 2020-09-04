Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods co-star talks: “I regret my hasty judgment”

Share it:

Spike Lee’s beautiful Da 5 Bloods was one of the last films shot by Chadwick Boseman, sadly passed away at the age of 43 last August 28 due to stage 4 cancer, and speaking with Good Morning America one of his co-stars, Clarke Peters, had the opportunity to remember the colleague.

He admitted with some regret that he did not know him as he would have liked, because Boseman he hadn’t been with the rest of the crew and cast muchinstead, spending his free time with his wife or with people he had brought to the set. He revealed:

“I have to say with some regret that I wasn’t the most open or selfless in that environment, but hindsight teaches us a lot. What I’m referring to is … you know, my wife asked me what Chadwick Boseman was like. I was really excited to work with him. But I said “I think he’s a bit precious”. And she asked me ‘and why? “. And I replied” because he is surrounded by people who flatter him“. As Peters himself admits, the truth takes on a different connotation now, as the people with him were likely to help him fight the devastation of cancer and his work, as well as serve as emotional support.

Peters deeply regrets his hasty judgment and says he wishes he could go back and experience the experience from the right perspective: “He had a Chinese practitioner always giving him massages. A make-up artist massaging his feet. The wife next to always hold his hand. I thought Black Panther’s experience and success had gone to his head. Now I’m even sorry I thought these things, because they were all there to help and take care of him “.

We leave you to our memory of Chadwick Boseman.