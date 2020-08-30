Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman, also Joe and Anthony Russo in mourning: “He inspired a generation”

August 30, 2020
The news of the death of Chadwick Boseman shocked the world of Hollywood, and within hours of the sudden and unexpected announcement of the star’s family. Black Panther the directors’ message of condolence also arrives Anthony e Joe Russo.

The two Italian-American brothers conducted the interpreter of T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, the film that introduced Black Panther to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame, but in addition to the three Disney blockbusters with their production house AGBO they also produced the noir City of Crime, also known by the original title of 21 Bridges.

Their mourning message comes to us via Deadline, who first contacted the authors for a comment on the tragic news:

It’s a difficult thing to process “ stated the Russos. “Chadwick was an incredibly elegant and caring individual who conveyed dignity and integrity in ways that very few people could boast of. An extraordinary talent that inspired a generation to stand up and become king. He understood the unique and noble value of life and was determined. to use his talents only in ways that would impact others. He had so much to give to this world …

Meanwhile, all the Avengers have also gathered to greet their fallen companion, while messages from Zack Snyder, The Rock and DC Films have arrived from the DC universe.

